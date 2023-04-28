 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Auto to boost Chetak's production to 10,000 units a month by June

PTI
Apr 28, 2023 / 06:38 PM IST

Bajaj Auto Ltd is ramping up production of its electric scooter Chetak to touch around 10,000 units a month by June, having overcome supply chain constraints as it gradually expands the sales network of the brand, according to a senior company official.

The company plans to have around 150 exclusive outlets for the Chetak electric scooter by September, and is taking a calibrated expansion keeping in mind the uncertainty over the extension of FAME II scheme for promotion of electric vehicles beyond this fiscal.

”We are trying to get to 10,000 (units) by June. It is a supply chain issue,” Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma said here on the sidelines of opening of an exclusive Chetak showroom. The company has reached 5,000 units at present and next month, it will try to get to 7,000 units, he said, adding after that Bajaj Auto would assess how the demand is coming to plan future production roadmap.

Sharma said the company had faced problems earlier due to over dependence on certain vendors, who could not supply some parts. ”That we sorted out by the first quarter and it is giving us some confidence…,” he said. Bajaj Auto Urbanite Business Unit President Eric Vas said the company had suffered production constraints due to the transition to the new battery norm AIS 156B, which came into effect from April 1 for enhanced safety.