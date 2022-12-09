 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Axis Bank raises Rs 12,000 crore from 10-year Basel-III bonds at 7.88% coupon

Manish M. Suvarna
Dec 09, 2022 / 01:28 PM IST

Axis Bank on December 9 raised Rs 12,000 crore through Basel-III Tier-2 bonds maturing in 10 years at a coupon rate of 7.88 percent, merchant bankers said.

The bank will utilise 100 percent of the proceeds of the issue for its regular business activities and to meet the demand for financing.

The bonds will be listed on wholesale debt market (WDM) segment of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and the BSE Limited (BSE), which will be the designated stock exchange.

Bonds have been rated 'AAA' with 'stable' outlook by ICRA and India Ratings and Research Pvt Ltd. It have a pay in date of December 13.

The private lender had planned to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore via Basel-III Tier-2 bonds, which included the greenshoe option of Rs 11,000 crore.

