Axis Bank eyes bigger growth share in mid-corporates, SME segment

The country's third largest private sector lender Axis Bank aims to focus on small companies as a key growth driver, said a top official.

Growth in the corporate loan book is likely to remain strong in the mid-corporates and small- and medium-sized enterprises, said Puneet Sharma, Chief Financial Officer of Axis Bank.

“Within corporates as we have called out, our growth will continue to be strong in our preferred segments such as mid-corporates, MNC, and SME,” Sharma said during a post-result press conference.

Sharma added that the bank will look at quality growth in the large corporate segment as well as demand picks up.

Moneycontrol News