Average variable payout of Infosys BPM employees for some levels at 60%

Infosys’ BPM arm’s average variable payout for some bands of employees for the second quarter is at 60 percent, according to a communication sent to employees. The bonus will be paid out with the salary for October.

According to an email, a copy of which Moneycontrol has seen, the Board-approved average performance bonus is at 60 percent for employees in the J4, J5 and J6 levels (team lead and managerial levels). The final payout varies for different employees.

“Please note that the actual payout percentage is based on your differentiated performance level and recommendations made by the Senior Management from your business unit/function as per the guidelines recommended by the organization,” the email to employees reads.

Infosys BPM has 56,770 employees in 14 countries as of September 2022.

Last quarter, the average payout for those in IT services was reduced to 70 percent due to margin pressures. The reduced variable payout for Q1 was paid out with the salary in August.

Then too, the company’s email had said that an individual employee’s final variable payout will depend on their unit or department’s guidelines, and varies for different pay grades and departments.

When asked about the variable payout for Q2FY23, Infosys Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh had said it would be done as per policy.

“...we don't share that number externally. As you know, we will come back with what we do from an internal basis when we disclose it internally,” he had said during the company’s earnings call.