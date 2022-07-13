Aurobindo Q1 PAT may dip 26.1% YoY to Rs 568.8 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Pharmaceuticals sector. The brokerage house expects Aurobindo to report net profit at Rs 568.8 crore down 26.1% year-on-year (down 22.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 5.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 5,994.3 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 14.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,032.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ICICI_Pharma