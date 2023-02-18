Atlassian elevates Bengaluru techie Anutthara Bharadwaj as President

Software firm Atlassian has promoted Bengaluru-graduate engineer Anutthara Bharadwaj to President, coming amidst a slew of new appointments of Indian-origin heads and CEOs among global tech firms. In her new role, Bharadwaj will lead and support the firm’s newly unified “Markets and Transformations” organization.

This comes a day after another Indian American, Neal Mohan, was appointed as the head of Youtube.

Bharadwaj, who at present resides in San Francisco, California, holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Computer Science from R.V. College of Engineering in Bengaluru. She held several leadership positions at Microsoft Corporation before joining Atlassian, a company known for its team collaboration software like Jira, Trello and Confluence, as the head of product for Jira in 2014. Most recently she was the chief operating officer for the firm since August 2021.

Mike Cannon-Brookes, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Atlassian said, "Anu has had an extraordinary impact on Atlassian over the last 9 years."

He added, "She's a force of nature with a strong bias for taking action, on top of her ability to lead teams at a scale that build on Atlassian's culture of innovation. A close partner to Scott and me over the years, Anu's expanded scope will see us work even more closely as we continue to serve our customers, helping them to unleash the potential of every team." Bharadwaj has a track record of growing $1 billion+ businesses and has led transformative initiatives across product lines at Atlassian, including the enterprise business, cloud platform teams and operations.

