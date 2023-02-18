 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Atlassian elevates Bengaluru techie Anutthara Bharadwaj as President

Moneycontrol News
Feb 18, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST

Prior to this, she had served as the Sydney-headquartered SaaS company’s COO since August 2021. Bharadwaj graduated from R.V. College of Engineering in Bengaluru and holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science.

Anutthara Bharadwaj, President, Atlassian

Software firm Atlassian has promoted Bengaluru-graduate engineer Anutthara Bharadwaj to President, coming amidst a slew of new appointments of Indian-origin heads and CEOs among global tech firms. In her new role, Bharadwaj will lead and support the firm’s newly unified “Markets and Transformations” organization.

This comes a day after another Indian American, Neal Mohan, was appointed as the head of Youtube.

Bharadwaj, who at present resides in San Francisco, California, holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Computer Science from R.V. College of Engineering in Bengaluru. She held several leadership positions at Microsoft Corporation before joining Atlassian, a company known for its team collaboration software like Jira, Trello and Confluence, as the head of product for Jira in 2014. Most recently she was the chief operating officer for the firm since August 2021.

Mike Cannon-Brookes, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Atlassian said, "Anu has had an extraordinary impact on Atlassian over the last 9 years."