Assets of foreign banks flourish in 2022

Jinit Parmar
Nov 30, 2022 / 05:02 PM IST

Assets of overseas banks like Citibank, JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank increased after falling in the previous year, data with the Indian Banks Association show.

Foreign banks with a presence in India experienced a financially healthy 2022, their assets rising to new heights compared to previous years.

The Indian Banks Association (IBA) said that compared to 2021, assets of major foreign banks increased in 2022.

Citinbank’s assets rose to Rs 2.33 lakh crore in 2022 from Rs 2.17 lakh crore in 2021 and Rs 2.18 lakh crore in 2020. German bank Deutsche Bank’s assets rose to Rs 1.47 lakh crore in 2022 from Rs 1.30 lakh crore in 2021 and Rs 1.21 lakh crore in 2020.

JPMorgan Chase’s assets rose to Rs 90,874 crore in 2022 from Rs 77,151 crore in 2021 and Rs 92,504 crore in 2020.

Experts said that with time, foreign banks in India, which used to focus on niche segments, are now consolidating and reworking their strategies and exploring new opportunities available in different markets.

“In India, post COVID-19, foreign banks are trying to grow their books by investing in various sectors,” said Karan Gupta, banking analyst with Fitch Ratings.