 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Asset monetisation of Rs 33,422 crore in FY23 so far, Coal Ministry leads with Rs 17K crore

PTI
Nov 21, 2022 / 06:59 PM IST

In 2021-22, the government surpassed the programme's first-year target of Rs 88,000 crore by completing transactions worth Rs 1 lakh crore.

Representative image

The government has monetised assets worth Rs 33,422 crore under the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) in 2022-23 so far, with the Coal Ministry leading the list by raising Rs 17,000 crore, and the Ports and Shipping Ministry surpassing its overall fiscal target, according to sources.

In 2021-22, the government surpassed the programme's first-year target of Rs 88,000 crore by completing transactions worth Rs 1 lakh crore.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a meeting with Niti Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer on November 14 reviewed the progress of NMP implementation.

Sources told PTI that according to the government's latest estimate, there is likely to be a shortfall of Rs 38,243 crore in realising the overall asset monetisation target of Rs 1,62,422 crore in 2022-23.

"Likely realisation from asset monetisation under NMP in the current fiscal has been now estimated at Rs 1,24,179 crore," they said.

According to sources, while the Ministry of Coal, the Ministry of Mines, and the Ministry of Ports and Shipping are likely to surpass the asset monetisation target, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, is on track to achieve the target.