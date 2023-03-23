 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol
Ashneer Grover's Third Unicorn launches cricket fantasy sports app CrickPe

Vikas SN
Mar 23, 2023 / 10:24 PM IST

CrickPe launch comes ahead of the marquee Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament that is set to begin next week.

Ashneer Grover with wife Madhuri Jain Grover (Image credit: @Ashneer_Grover/Twitter)

Third Unicorn, the new venture of BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain, has launched a cricket-focused fantasy sports app called CrickPe, to take on rivals such as Dream11, Mobile Premier League and Games24x7's My11Circle.

This launch comes ahead of the marquee Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament that is set to begin next week. Grover announced this development on Twitter on March 23.

CrickPe allows players above 18 years of age to create a virtual team of cricket players and enter paid contests to earn cash prizes based on their performance in real-life games. People can also create private groups to play with a limited group of friends as well as participate in contests to win rewards.

CrickPe will levy a 10 percent platform fee of the total funds received for any public or private contest. The platform will also offer free contests for people to practice and hone their skills.