As SMEs move out of Covid-19 times, here are 5 key HR challenges they would face in 2023

M Muneer
Feb 22, 2023 / 07:07 AM IST

The new ways of working, viz, WFH, and hybrid mode, have thrown up many challenges for the HR staff. Tackling these, and other related issues, through innovation and in a sustainable manner will be key to success.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have been facing challenge after challenge ever since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2016 demonetisation. These include challenges related to human resources (HR), financial, and a host of others spheres.

This year, as the sector steps out of the Covid-19 times, HR will face a number challenges. Here, I look at five critical ones.

1. Building workplace relationships

The post-Covid shifts at workplaces in terms of work-from-home (WFH) and hybrid models have reduced the opportunities to build team relationships. For creativity, team dynamics and projects, the chemistry between team members is critical; Zoom calls do hardly help build this connect. Innovation in HR will be important to drive growth this year.