As DCB Bank charts growth path, HR head lists 6 hiring traits he looks for

DCB Bank, which expanded its headcount by more than 20 percent in the last financial year, continues to hire to meet its growing needs.

The Mumbai-based private bank has 8,000 employees on its rolls and will get more people on board as it looks to add 25 to 35 branches over the next 12 to 15 months and positions will be open across verticals—from technology roles to front-facing ones.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Venkattesh R, head, human resources (HR), DCB Bank, spoke about the key qualities he looks for in a future employee.

From the ability to deliver, willingness to learn, family background to a positive attitude, Venkattesh lists six traits that he thinks make a good hire.

“You might hear different things from different people but if I am interviewing, the first thing that I look at is the energy of the candidate,” he said.

Second is the positivity which shows the attitude of the person. “Third would be the can-do attitude,” said Venkattesh, who has over three decades of experience in HR.

Eagerness to learn and curiosity are the fourth trait. What the candidate has done before comes in fifth and family background next, Venkattesh told Moneycontrol.

The last two traits show the “consistence of the candidates, if he is a job hopper or has changed (jobs with a clear mind)”.

The family background shows the journey, the growth journey of that person, he said. “Family background shows the journey each individual has undertaken. It is not for any stereotype, it is not for any classifications but it shows how an individual has progressed…the growth journey of the person”.

He said experience, educational qualification, etc are a given because a candidate wouldn’t be called for an interview without them.

Venkattesh, who has worked with some marque brands, said the role of HR managers and talent managers, too, had changed over the years. Increasingly, they were building relationships with employees, team leads and offering freedom within the rule book to perform.

Young employees across sectors and industries were risk-takers, they perform but also seek a lot of freedom, he said.

Amid talent war, great resignation and changing workspace dynamics, talent managers were looking for people who have a passion for their job and a positive attitude. They were also stepping up efforts to solve issues faster to reduce friction and attrition, he said.