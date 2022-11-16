 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

As Akasa Air's product strategy takes a hit, its network strategy becomes clearer

Ameya Joshi
Nov 16, 2022 / 11:12 AM IST

The airline has based the bulk of its operations in Bengaluru where it is set to edge out Vistara from the second position in departure count. However, owing to supply chain issues, Akasa is inducting aircraft with different seating which may hit its ability to freely swap planes.

(Image: Akasa Air)

When Akasa Air starts services to Pune at the end of this month, it would become the third-largest domestic player in Bengaluru, the third-largest airport in the country by domestic traffic. Rarely has an airline been able to achieve such a feat. But even as its network strategy becomes clear, Akasa's product strategy is taking a hit.

The airline in a communique on November 15 talked about the issues facing the supply chain and how it is dealing with it. The airline which was slated to induct two planes each month has not been able to do that in October and is unlikely to do it in November as well. However, the airline said that it still expects to have 18 aircraft in its fleet until the end of March, which means it would have to induct 11 aircraft till then.

Also Read: Akasa Air adds Pune to its network, Bengaluru to get more flights from Nov 23

The airline has a differentiated product with few planes but now it is inducting aircraft which will have first three rows with 2x2 seating instead of 3x3. These aircraft would not have the purple seat covers and all seats may not have USB chargers — something which the airline talked about with pride as a differentiator during its launch. All of these aircraft were destined for full-service carriers which had two classes configured, with some for Jet Airways — headed by Vinay Dube back then.

 

Facing operational complexities