Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta: the flavorist who gave India love in a packet of Rasna

Sundeep Khanna
Nov 22, 2022 / 01:26 PM IST

The lasting legacy of the man who drove Rasna’s initial success will be that of a little girl offering a glass of the beverage to her toy elephant and then gulping it down herself.

The 1970s was a period of intense political ferment in India. But it was also one of economic awakening. Middle-class India, having spent the post-independence decades in the trenches, was slowly emerging to claim its rightful place in society.

One man who tapped the rising aspirations of this class was Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta, a flavorist who had inherited the company set up by his father Phiroja Khambatta.

Recognizing the need for a new kind of soft drink, in 1978 he launched the iconic Rasna brand which rapidly became a huge hit with kids of the generation with whom its mix of fun, flavour and freshness found instant resonance. It was a risky bet in a market that already had similar soft beverages.

But Khambatta, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 85, had an intuitive understanding of the dynamics of the Indian market which he sought to address - price and performance were important, of course, which is where the affordable packs as an alternative to expensive soft drinks came in, along with the promise of a healthy drink.

The Rasna girl

To that, he added positioning at a time when the term was still in its infancy. Rasna broke away from legacy products like Roohafza sherbets and Kissan squashes to establish itself as a product tailored for the 1970s pre-teen. It turned her from a passive consumer to an active participant who could whip up a glass of the drink without parental supervision.