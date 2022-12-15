 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Are banks deducting insurance premiums for government schemes from customers without consent?

Jinit Parmar
Dec 15, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST

Some customers including those from State Bank of India (SBI) and Canara Bank have taken to Twitter complaining banks are charging yearly premiums for government insurance schemes without consent

Some customers of several banks, including those belonging to the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) and Canara Bank, have taken to social media complaining that banks are charging yearly premiums for government insurance schemes without their consent.

Banks, they say, are debiting insurance premiums for Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJY) for life insurance, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) for accident insurance and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) for micro-pension from their accounts without seeking prior consent from customers.

Besides Twitter, many customers have posted their complaints on other complaint forums, YouTube and other websites saying they haven’t received any response concerning the same from bank officials on such complaints.

To give an example, Sahil, an SBI account holder, received a notification on November 18, 2022 from the bank saying his savings account has been debited Rs 342 for his annual premium towards the PMJJBY. But, Sahil wasn’t aware of this scheme nor was he informed in advance.

“I did not apply for any government schemes. My account was debited without my consent,” Sahil told Moneycontrol.

“I have written an application to the bank and they told me that they’ll cancel my subscription from the PMJJBY scheme,” Sahil said.