Appliance makers expect robust growth from heating products this winter

PTI
Dec 11, 2022 / 10:43 AM IST

According to industry body CEAMA (Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association), the water heater market size this year is expected to be 4.25 million units with a growth of approximately 10 per cent over last year.

Appliance makers are expecting a high double-digit growth in sales of heating products such as geysers and room heaters on hopes of a good winter and are ramping up production capacity to meet the demand.

The manufacturers are seeking to cash in on the onset of winter with new-tech products like Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled geysers, besides tankless water heaters and a range of premium room heaters with oil-filled radiators.

Besides, the makers are offering convenience, durability, and aesthetics with upgraded appliances in different sub-categories ranging from mass to premium. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CGCEL) is looking at 20 per cent growth in both instant and storage water heaters over last year.

"It is looking at over 70 per cent growth in room heaters over last year,” said CGCEL Vice President – Appliances Anand Kumar N.

The company has introduced seven models, including the Solarium Cube IOT series and Solarium Care series which provide customised bath modes like baby care, hair care, hygiene care etc.

