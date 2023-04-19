 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apple previews its Delhi retail store ‘Apple Saket’. Here’s a sneak peek

Vikas SN & Deepsekhar Choudhury
Apr 19, 2023 / 06:38 PM IST

Apple Saket will have more than 70 team members who come from a combined 18 states across India and collectively speak more than 15 languages. The store also runs on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral.

Estimated to be around 8,400 sq ft in carpet area, the Delhi Apple Store is just more than a third of the over 20,000 sq ft and multi-floored Mumbai Apple Store

Although Delhi buys more iPhones than Mumbai, the Apple Store in the national capital is a poorer cousin of the one in the financial hub.

As Apple took the wraps off its retail store in Delhi's Select City Walk Mall on April 19 for a media preview, journalists and tech influencers swarmed the entrance of the store. But, those who expected a similar razzmataz as Mumbai were left visibly disappointed. The store is set to open for customers on April 20.

Estimated to be around 8,400 square feet in carpet area, the Delhi store is just more than a third of the over 20,000 square feet and multi-floored store in Mumbai.

Yet, the Select City Mall store lords over its peers in the shopping complex, where most of the outlets are 1,500-2,000 square feet in size.