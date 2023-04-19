Apple previews its Delhi retail store ‘Apple Saket’. Here’s a sneak peek

Although Delhi buys more iPhones than Mumbai, the Apple Store in the national capital is a poorer cousin of the one in the financial hub.

As Apple took the wraps off its retail store in Delhi's Select City Walk Mall on April 19 for a media preview, journalists and tech influencers swarmed the entrance of the store. But, those who expected a similar razzmataz as Mumbai were left visibly disappointed. The store is set to open for customers on April 20.

Estimated to be around 8,400 square feet in carpet area, the Delhi store is just more than a third of the over 20,000 square feet and multi-floored store in Mumbai.

Yet, the Select City Mall store lords over its peers in the shopping complex, where most of the outlets are 1,500-2,000 square feet in size.

Vikas SN Deepsekhar Choudhury Deepsekhar covers tech and startups at Moneycontrol. Tweets at @deepsekharc