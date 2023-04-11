 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apple BKC and Apple Saket: India prepares to welcome two new Apple stores

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST

Apple will open its Mumbai store, the first in the country, on April 18 and the second in Delhi's Saket on April 20

Apple announced on April 11 that it plans to open its much-anticipated retail store Apple BKC in Mumbai on April 18, marking a significant expansion of its operations in the country that is becoming increasingly important for its future growth. Apple BKC will be the company's first company-owned retail store in India.

The iPhone maker also announced plans to open its second store in Delhi on April 20, in addition to unveiling the barricade for the outlet named Apple Saket. The company said that its design is inspired by Delhi's many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city’s storied past.

"These retail locations will offer great new ways to browse, discover, and buy Apple products with exceptional service and experiences for customers," Apple said in a statement.

