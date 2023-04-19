 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apple CEO Tim Cook meets Rajeev Chandrasekhar, discusses manufacturing, exports and R&D

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 09:57 PM IST

Apple is betting on India as a key manufacturing hub to diversify its production capabilities beyond China

Minister of State in Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar (left) and Apple CEO Tim Cook at Electronics Niketan in New Delhi on April 19.

Minister of State in Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on April 19 met Apple CEO Tim Cook and discussed various topics including exports, job creation and 'broadening manufacturing'.

In a tweet, Chandrasekhar said, "It was a delight to meet @tim_cook CEO, @Apple and his team to engage on Apple’s strategic and long-term partnership with and in India’s digital journey."

"We discussed deepening and broadening manufacturing, exports, skilling of youth, expanding app n innovation economy and job creation," the tweet added.

The minister also spoke about the government's goal of deepening the country's electronics ecosystem and invited Cook to grow apps and take up research and development in the country.