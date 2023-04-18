 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Apple BKC store opens in Mumbai, signaling the iPhone maker's growing India ambitions

Vikas SN
Apr 18, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST

Apple CEO Tim Cook is visiting India to open the company's first retail store in the country, in a sign of the market's rising importance for the iPhone maker.

Apple's plan to open retail stores in India has been in the works for years.

Apple's first India retail store, Apple BKC, opened its doors to customers on April 18 in Mumbai, nearly three years after it debuted its online store in the country and more than 25 years after it began operations here.

The opening of this 20,000-square-foot store signals Apple's growing ambitions in the world's second-largest smartphone market, which has grown in importance for the company in terms of both sales and manufacturing capabilities in recent years. Following the opening of the Mumbai store, the company will inaugurate another outlet called Apple Saket in Delhi on April 20.

Apple said last week that the launch of new stores marks a significant expansion of its operations in the country that will allow customers new ways to browse, discover, and buy the company's products with "exceptional" service and experiences.

With this, India will join the ranks of countries where Apple has retail outlets, including the United States, Canada, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates.