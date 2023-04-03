 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
App-based e-scooter rental firm Yulu ties-up with Zomato for last-mile deliveries

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST

Yulu said around 25,000 - 35,000 Yulu DeX will be given to delivery partners onboarded on Zomato’s platform for last-mile deliveries on custom-made rental plans.

As part of the Climate Group's EV100 initiative, Zomato plans a 100% EV fleet

Yulu on Monday announced a tie-up with food delivery app Zomato for using Yulu DeX EV for intra-city deliveries.

“As part of The Climate Group's EV100 initiative, we have committed to transitioning our delivery fleet to 100% electric, and with Yulu's support, we are glad to be on the right path to achieve this target. We are excited to continue our efforts to create a greener Zomato and a better world for all," said Mohit Sardana, COO, food delivery at Zomato.

A statement from Yulu, an e-scooter rental firm, said around 25,000 - 35,000 Yulu DeX will be given to delivery partners onboarded on Zomato’s platform for last-mile deliveries on custom-made rental plans. Yulu is committed to making urban transportation sustainable and the association with Zomato is a significant step towards making last-mile delivery green and efficient.

"Rising fuel prices and financial challenges are significant barriers for youth who want to onboard themselves as delivery partners. Yulu DeX solves most of these challenges, and provides a mobility solution that is very easy to access for all. Yulu has flexible rental packs and allows delivery partners to earn higher earnings compared to ICE-vehicles. Along with this, the delivery partners get access to Yuma Energy’s wide network of battery swapping stations to minimise their downtime during last-mile deliveries" the statement said.