Apollo taking Univar Solutions private in $8.1B deal

Associated Press
Mar 14, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST

Private equity firm Apollo Global Management is taking Univar Solutions Inc. private in a deal worth about $8.1 billion.

Shareholders of Univar, which deals with specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution, will receive $36.15 per share in cash.

The Downers Grove, Illinois-based company's stock jumped more than 12% before the market open on Tuesday.

Univar will continue to operate under its name and brand.