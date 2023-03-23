 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anupam Rasayan signs contract worth Rs 984 crore with Japanese firm for supply of new product

PTI
Mar 23, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

This product is being manufactured for the first time in India and it is in line with the government's 'make in India' policy, said the company's Managing Director Anand Desai.

Chemicals maker Anupam Rasayan on Thursday said it has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) worth USD 120 million ( Rs 984 crore) for next six years with a Japanese firm for supply of new age advance intermediate for life science active ingredient.

"This LoI demonstrates our technical capability to work on niche molecule along with Japanese customers and strengthens our revenue growth visibility in the coming years," he said in a statement.

Desai said sales realisation for this molecule will be one of the highest for the company. This molecule is based on fluorination chemistry which further validates the company's strategy of expansion in fluorination.