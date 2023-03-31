 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

ZestMoney weighs layoffs as deal with PhonePe falls through

Nikhil Patwardhan & Bhavya Dilipkumar
Mar 31, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST

On March 31, Priya Sharma, co-founder of the BNPL platform sent out a message to a few startups seeking help for outplacing ZestMoney employees. ZestMoney has around 450 employees

Zestmoney to layoff employees post cancellation of PhonePe acquisition

ZestMoney is staring at multiple layoffs and its founders are seeking outplacements for the impacted employees a day after Walmart-backed PhonePe decided to turn its back on the buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform, leaving the company in distress, sources told Moneycontrol on March 31.

Founders of the Goldman Sachs-backed ZestMoney, which has about 450 employees, held a townhall on March 30 evening and informed employees about layoffs across departments, the sources said. The news of PhonePe deal falling through broke earlier in the day.

"The company has to work on a business continuity plan or a survival plan and layoffs will be a part of it. The employees across the organisation will be affected due to this. However the magnitude of the impact is not clear yet," said one of the sources on condition of anonymity.

On March 31, Priya Sharma, co-founder of the BNPL platform, also sent out a message to a few startups seeking help for outplacing ZestMoney employees.