UPI clocks 19.65 billion transactions at Rs 32.5 trillion in Q3 2022: Worldline’s India Digital Payments Report

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Dec 05, 2022 / 10:12 PM IST

Overall, In Q3 2022, UPI, Debit and credit cards, and prepaid payment Instruments like Mobile Wallets, and prepaid cards executed 23.06 billion transactions amounting to Rs 38.32 trillion.

Transactions through United Payments Interface recorded an 88 percent increase in volume at 19.65 billion and over 71 percent increase in value at Rs 32.5 trillion in Q3 of 2022 as compared to Q3 of 2021.

UPI Person-to-Merchant (P2M) and Person-to-Person (P2P) emerged as the most chosen payment method among consumers, accounting for 42 percent of total transaction volume, said Worldline India’s ‘India Digital Payments Report’ for Q3 2022 on December 5.

Conversely, in regards to value, UPI P2M contributed to 19 percent of digital transactions, whereas UPI P2P counted for 65 percent. This is followed by credit and debit card payments, which accounted for 7 percent of volume and 14 percent of value.

“Digital payments are gradually becoming like a commodity and forming a subtle yet an integral part of our lives. The swift adoption of digital payments can be witnessed with each passing quarter. Popular payment instruments like UPI, cards, PPIs are already clocking over 23 billion transactions in a quarter,” said Ramesh Narasimhan, Chief Executive Officer, India, Worldline.

“As of Q3 2022, the top 3 UPI pps in terms of volume and value were PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm Payments Bank App. The top five Remitter Banks were State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank, and ICICI Bank.
Q3 data also indicates growth in the average ticket size of transactions using cards and UPI. For credit cards it is Rs 4,833, debit cards it is Rs 2,073, UPI P2M it is Rs 738, UPI P2P it is Rs 2576, prepaid cards it is Rs 473, and M-wallet Rs 382.
The total transaction between credit cards and debit cards comes to around 65 percent and the remaining 35 percent has been shared between UPI P2P, UPI P2M, and prepaid cards.