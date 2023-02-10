UP Investor Summit: Mukesh Ambani announces Jio School, AI Doctor to aid education, healthcare

Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani on February 10 announced two initiatives to boost education and healthcare in Uttar Pradesh, as he shared the oil-to-telecom conglomerate’s plan to invest Rs 75,000 crore in the country’s most populous state.

“We plan to pilot our two new innovative initiatives, Jio School and Jio AI Doctor, to bring top-class education and healthcare most affordably to villages and small towns across the state of Uttar Pradesh,” Ambani said while addressing the Global Investor Summit 2023 in state capital Lucknow.

At the inaugural session of the summit, the RIL chairman announced investments worth Rs 75,000 crore over the next four years spanning telecom, retail and new energy sectors.

“Jio will complete its rollout of 5G to cover every town and village in this state by December of 2023. That is in 10 months from today,” Ambani said.

Subhankar Paul