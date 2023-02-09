Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to inaugurate Digital Payments Utsav today

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology and Communications, is scheduled to launch a comprehensive campaign plan, ‘Digital Payments Utsav,’ on February 9, 2023, in New Delhi, as per a report.

To promote Digital Payments across the country, a comprehensive campaign, Digital Payments Utsav, has been planned between 9th February and 9th October this year to celebrate the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and G20 Presidency.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this news development.

In particular, the G-20 Digital Economy Working Group events are to be held at Lucknow, Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru.

The event will also feature the release of a QR code co-branded with the G-20, the release of a Coffee Table Book that highlights India's progress in digital payments and digital inclusion, as well as the launch of innovative products from a variety of banks that simplify and streamline digital payments, according to News on Air report. Digital Payment Sandesh Yatra will also be flagged off with the intent to make citizens aware of the various digital payment solutions available, educating them about digital payment security and safety. Moreover, DigiDhan awards will also be presented to banks that perform well in digital payments.

Moneycontrol News