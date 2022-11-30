 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

Talent supply chain SaaS firm Prismforce raises $14 million led by Sequoia Capital

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Nov 30, 2022 / 08:02 AM IST

Prismforce will be utilising the funds to enhance its product suite, strengthen go-to-market capabilities and grow its talent base

Talent supply chain software service provider Prismforce has raised $13.6 million in its Series A funding round led by Sequoia Capital India.

Prismforce will be utilising the funds to enhance its product suite, strengthen go-to-market capabilities and grow its talent base.

Founded in 2021 by Somnath Chatterjee, Prismforce is operational in the USA and India with live deployments at some of the fastest-growing digital specialists and top IT providers. Prismforce’s talent supply chain software suite for skill management, talent marketplace, and forecasting help technology businesses plan, staff, and deliver projects while providing career progression for their employees.

“Presently we have around 10 clients and we are planning to double or even triple this over the next 12-18 months. We are a 60-member team now and we are planning to double this over the next 12-15 months,” Chatterjee said in an interaction with Moneycontrol.

The company will be hiring across products and engineering and in the sales and marketing departments. Prismforce serves clients in the IT and IT services industry.

“Our core team has people with experience in global tech and consulting companies such as Amazon, Uber, Infosys and McKinsey. We are seeing very good traction with marquee global tech services clients, where we are delivering significant business impact on the back of our product deployments,” Chatterjee added.