SaaS major Freshworks lays off employees amid macroeconomic pressures

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Dec 15, 2022 / 05:51 PM IST

Freshworks joins the list of global and Indian SaaS firms like Salesforce, Zendesk and Chargebee that have recently announced layoffs.

(Image Credits: SourceCon)

Freshworks, a Nasdaq-listed Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firm, has laid off some of its employees across teams, particularly sales, marketing, and engineering, citing 'performance and staffing redundancies' as the software industry suffers from tight macroeconomic pressures.

Two sources Moneycontrol spoke to confirmed the development and said that the severance packages and other settlements were paid off. “It’s a hard time for many software firms and it is inevitable thing is we did not get any prior information or notice,” the person said.

Another source said that many employees on the sales team were kept on a Performance Improvement Plan (PIP), in which an employee is given a warning and a time period to improve performance.

Moneycontrol was unable to determine the number of employees affected by the layoffs.

“Many people were asked to move to other teams and some were kept on PIP. Mainly those employees were laid off, I think,” the person said. “We are promised severance however it differs across teams,” the person said.

