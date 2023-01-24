IndiGo launches Super 6E fare system on 14 international routes

IndiGo has launched Super 6E flights to Colombo, Kuala Lumpur, Dammam, Jeddah, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Doha, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, Male, Kathmandu, and Riyadh.

With these additions, IndiGo now offers Super 6E fares on flights to 23 international destinations. The airline launched this service on flights to Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Singapore, Istanbul, Dhaka, Muscat, and Bahrain last year.

A Super 6E fare for international routes includes an extra 10kg of baggage allowance, the option to select a seat, including an XL seat, a meal/snack combo of your choice, priority check-in and luggage collection on arrival, anytime boarding, baggage protection against delays and losses, a reduced change fee and cancellation fee, and no convenience fee.

"IndiGo is constantly looking to innovate and offer a seamless and hassle-free travel experience for customers. We decided to introduce these exclusive Super 6E benefits under a single fare to offer maximum flexibility to our customers travelling to these popular international destinations for business or leisure. We do hope our customers will benefit from Super 6E while travelling with friends and family," Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said.

The offer has been designed to provide the most sought-after services bundled together for our customers under a single fare. These exclusive fares are available on the IndiGo website, mobile app, and API channel and will be made available on other channels in a phased manner. Customers can opt for Super 6E fares only at the time of booking.

Moneycontrol News