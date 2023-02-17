 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Godrej Properties acquires Raj Kapoor’s Bungalow in Chembur

Subhankar Paul
Feb 17, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

The Mumbai-based real estate developer will develop a premium residential project at the iconic location

Representative image

Godrej Properties Ltd, the real estate arm of the Godrej Group, announced that it has acquired Raj Kapoor’s bungalow in Chembur to develop a premium residential project.

The site is located at Deonar Farm Road in Chembur, Mumbai, adjacent to the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and is considered to be one of the most premium residential neighbourhoods of Chembur, the company said in filing a to BSE on February 17.

Gaurav Pandey, Managing Director and CEO of Godrej Properties, said, “We are pleased to add this iconic project to our portfolio and are grateful to the Kapoor family for entrusting us with this opportunity. The demand for premium developments has been strong over the past few years. This project will allow us to further strengthen our presence in Chembur. We will aim to build an outstanding residential community that creates long-term value for its residents and celebrates the legacy of the site.”

The land was purchased from the Kapoor family, legal heirs of Raj Kapoor, the company said in its filing.