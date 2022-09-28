 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Former CEO of Tricentis Sandeep Johri joins LamdaTest's Board

Sep 28, 2022 / 07:09 PM IST

Currently, Johri is on the board of leading organisations and advises, mentors founders/CEOs with his experience in leadership, strategy, M&A and product management. He also currently serves as a Senior Advisor to TPG's Software and Enterprise Tech group.

App and browser testing platform LambdaTest has roped in Sandeep Johri, former chief executive officer (CEO) of Tricentis, as its board member on September 28.

“Johri, a technology industry veteran, who grew Tricentis into a global leader in software testing will play a pivotal role in helping LambdaTest in its next phase of growth and expansion,” the company said in a prepared statement.

Johri is also a part of Pathfinders Platform, a Sequoia India and Southeast Asia initiative that connects early-stage founders with exceptional global operators and investors to help them succeed in new markets.

Currently, Johri is on the board of leading organisations and advises & mentors founders/CEOs with his vast experience in leadership, strategy, M&A and product management. He also currently serves as a Senior Advisor to TPG’s Software and Enterprise Tech group.

“LambdaTest is at the forefront of this change, contributing to the larger testing community with innovative products. I am excited to see the next chapter take shape and look forward to bringing my expertise to shape LambdaTest’s growth path,” said Johri.

