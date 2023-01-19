 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Event management platform Hubilo fires 35% of its workforce

Bhavya Dilipkumar & Haripriya Suresh
Jan 19, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

Hubilo will now be focussing more on physical events as the pandemic-led lockdowns and restrictions are removed. The firm had around 330 employees before the layoffs.

Around 115 employees were impacted in the Hubilo layoffs.

Hubilo, a virtual conference and event management startup, has laid off nearly 35 per cent of its workforce or around 115 employees across operations as the firm is undergoing ‘restructuring’, multiple sources told Moneycontrol.

“The company had to take this difficult decision as we are completely restructuring due to the global macroeconomic pressures. Around 115 employees are affected in this,” a member of the management told Moneycontrol.

The laid-off employees were paid severance packages and other placement support to ensure that they find new jobs, the person quoted above said.
The firm hired aggressively in 2020 and 2021 as the demand for virtual events skyrocketed during the pandemic.

The spokesperson also said that Hubilo will now be focussing more on physical events as the pandemic-led lockdowns and restrictions are removed.

Videoconferencing platforms have struggled post the pandemic, during which time they saw record revenues. Zoom, for example, which was a pandemic darling has since seen its revenue fall, and the company has also lowered its 2023 revenue growth guidance.

This comes five months after the firm undertook its first round of layoffs, letting go of nearly 12% of its staff as the demand for online events subsided post-removal of covid-led lockdowns.