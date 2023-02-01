 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Electric two-wheeler sales to touch 22 million by 2030

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Feb 01, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST

The government has been the force behind EV adoption with schemes like FAME and PLI, which should be continued for the next few years, a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants has said

Electric two-wheeler sales in India will grow to around 22 million units by 2030 from the current 8.46 lakh, indicating greater adoption of EVs in the country.

“With the demand for affordable transportation and the focus on reducing carbon emissions, electric vehicles will play a vital role in India's step towards a sustainable future,” the latest report by business consulting firm Redseer Strategy Consultants, which was released on February 1, said.

According to the report, the electric two-wheeler market is expected to be over 80 percent of the overall two-wheeler market by 2030, which is at around 3-4 percent now.

One of the critical drivers of growth is the rise of numerous brands in the space, such as Ather, Ola, Hero Electric, Bajaj, TVS, Okinawa, PUREV, and Revolt. Consumers have more options, pushing better adoption across price points and improving trust among the masses.