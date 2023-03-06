Domino's launches 20-minutes delivery service in Bengaluru

Jubilant Foodworks, the operator of Domino's Pizza, launched 20-minute delivery service in Bengaluru on March 6, 2023.

The company is expecting to become the game changer by benchmarking its position in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) space in the city.

Despite a fast delivery promise, the company has now guaranteed delivery of hot and fresh pizzas within 20 minutes of ordering.

At 1:14 pm, following the announcement, the shares of Jubilant Foodworks were trading at Rs 452.30 apiece on the BSE, up 2.41 percent.

Also Read | Domino's launches 20-minute delivery service in 14 cities across India Domino's has a strong track record of fast delivery, pioneering 30-minute delivery and establishing itself as a market leader. As a result of improving in-store processes, upgrading technology, and expanding its store network, the company has achieved this new benchmark. With these efforts, the overall delivery process has become more efficient without compromising the quality of the food or the safety of the delivery riders.

Sameer Khetarpal, CEO & Managing Director, of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, said, "At Domino's, we are committed to providing the best pizza-eating experience for our customers. Introducing the 20-minute delivery in Bengaluru is a testament to our dedication to excellence. By using analytics, insights, and technology, we are able to give our customers hotter, fresher, and tastier pizzas than ever before." The 20-minute delivery service will be available at 170 Domino's restaurants across Bengaluru. Furthermore, the company claimed to providing training and sensitization to its delivery personnel to ensure their safety and well-being. This new initiative is set to revolutionize the QSR industry in Bengaluru, enabling customers to enjoy their favourite pizzas hot, fresh, and within minutes of ordering.

Moneycontrol News