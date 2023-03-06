 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Domino's launches 20-minutes delivery service in Bengaluru

Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 01:30 PM IST

Domino's has a strong track record of fast delivery, pioneering 30-minute delivery and establishing itself as a market leader.

Jubilant Foodworks, the operator of Domino's Pizza, launched 20-minute delivery service in Bengaluru on March 6, 2023.

The company is expecting to become the game changer by benchmarking its position in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) space in the city.

Despite a fast delivery promise, the company has now guaranteed delivery of hot and fresh pizzas within 20 minutes of ordering.

At 1:14 pm, following the announcement, the shares of Jubilant Foodworks were trading at Rs 452.30 apiece on the BSE, up 2.41 percent.