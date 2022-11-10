Dhan and TradingView partner to allow Indian investors to trade directly on TradingView

Raise Financial Services-owned stock broking platform Dhan said on November 10 that it has further deepened its partnership with US-based charting platform TradingView to enable Indian investors to place trades directly on TradingView's platform.

TradingView has over 30 million users and provides trading information for traders and investors to make informed decisions. The partnership will allow users to access TradingView's core product - Connect to Trading Panel.

In December 2021, Dhan and TradingView had partnered to allow users to trade through the latter's charts in equity, options and futures for indices equity, commodity and currency.

Pravin Jadhav, founder and CEO of Dhan said, "The partnership is one more step in the right direction for us on our mission to help users experience trading like never before. We will continue to find more synergies with TradingView in order to bring the best charting experience to India’s traders & investors using a tech-led approach."

The company said that the integration is across all of TradingView's platforms including web and mobile apps, as well as desktop apps.

"Our deep partnership with a technology-led trading platform like Dhan now allows us to open the Brokers section for the first time for our Indian users. This new prospect brings many exciting features and capabilities that I hope users of Dhan and the larger trading community of India can experience for the first time and trade better with these trading tools from TradingView." said Rauan Khassan, VP of International Growth at TradingView.

Dhan is a part of Raise Financial Services that was founded in January 2021 by Jadhav, the former Paytm Money CEO. The platform competes with the likes of Zerodha, Groww, and Upstox.

Raise Financial Services started the journey through the acquisition of Moneylicious Securities in August 2021 that helped the startup acquire all necessary memberships and licences to start an investment platform.

Raise had announced its seed round funding in February 2021 led by Mirae Asset Venture Investments.

The size of the fundraising isn’t known. A host of entrepreneurs including CRED founder & CEO Kunal Shah, Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamoorthy, PhonePe founders Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari, Pine Labs CEO Amrish Rau and Jupiter Money founder & CEO Jitendra Gupta participated in the seed round.