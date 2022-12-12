 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dalmia Bharat acquires Jaiprakash Associates' cement plants for nearly Rs 6,000 crore

Nickey Mirchandani
Dec 12, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST

Back in October, Jaiprakash Associates and Jaiprakash Power Ventures had announced plans to divest their cement business as well as some non-core assets to reduce debt.

More than 50 percent of Jaypee Group’s cement capacity is located in the central Indian market. (Representative image)

Dalmia Bharat’s wholly owned subsidiary – Dalmia Cement has entered into an agreement to acquire the cement, clinker and power plants of Jaiprakash Associates having a total cement capacity of 9.4 million tonnes (along with a Clinker capacity of 6.7 million tonne and Thermal Power plants of 280MW). The plants are situated in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

The plants have been bought for an enterprise value of Rs 5,666 crore.

The transaction is subject to due diligence, requisite approvals from lenders/JV partner of Jaiprakash Associates and regulatory authorities.

Background:

According to the annual report of Jaiprakash Associates, Jaypee Group (including Jaiprakash Power Ventures) at present has an installed cement capacity of 10.55 million tonnes per annum and 339MW of captive power.