B2B procurement firm ProcMart raises $10 million from Sixth Sense Ventures

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Nov 21, 2022 / 05:28 PM IST

ProcMart plans to achieve a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore in the next three years, founder Anish Popli has said. The startup plans to expand to Vietnam, Australia and Dubai in the coming months

Business-to-business (B2B) procurement marketplace ProcMart has raised $10 million in its Series A funding round led by Sixth Sense Ventures.

The funds would be deployed towards international expansion, strengthening vendor partnerships and upgrading technological and warehousing capabilities, the company said in a media statement on November 21.

Founded in 2015 by Anish Popli, an IIM Lucknow and NIT-Trichy Alumnus with experience in procurement and project management from BHEL and Energo Engineering, ProcMart is an enterprise-focused maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) aggregator with a tech-enabled digital platform.

Within a few years, it has been able to onboard, retain and deepen business with tier-1 global MNCs and domestic enterprises such as Colgate, Mondelez, Harman, Dana, Vedanta while expanding across industry verticals and product categories, the statement said.

“This financing will be crucial to increasing our geographic reach, forming effective vendor alliances, and improving our technological and warehousing capabilities,” Popli said.

ProcMart planned to achieve Rs 1,000 crore revenue in the next three years, he said. As part of its international plan, the startup was planning to expand in Vietnam, Australia and Dubai in the coming months, he added.