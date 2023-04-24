 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amid a rental frenzy, NRI investments in Bengaluru real estate slowing down

Souptik Datta
Apr 24, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST

This may seem counterintuitive but high prices that seem to have reached peak appreciation and worries over crumbling infrastructure have contributed to the waning interest

After several months of apartment rush in Bengaluru, rentals and property prices continue to soar. A mismatch in supply and demand has put the real estate sector in a frenzy.

However, despite the rupee-dollar exchange advantage, non-resident Indian (NRI) investments in the city have slowed down since January.

Since the beginning of last year, the rupee had continued to depreciate against the dollar, opening up Indian real estate avenues to offshore investors. However, soaring property rates, a shortage of inventory and the infamous Bengaluru floods have put prospective investors off.

Animesh Sharma, a US-based NRI, was looking forward to buying a 30x40 plot in Devanahalli. However, after he found out the prices had gone past Rs 60 lakh from about Rs 45 lakh earlier, he put his plans on hold.