Ambuja Cements March quarter profit falls 11% to Rs 763 crore; revenue at Rs 7,966 crore

May 02, 2023 / 06:20 PM IST

Ambuja Cements on Tuesday reported a decline of 10.87 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 763.30 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2023.

The company, now part of the Adani Group, had clocked a net profit of Rs 856.46 crore in the January-March quarter a year-ago, Ambuja Cements said in a BSE filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations was almost flat at Rs 7,965.98 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 7,900.04 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

The consolidated results of Ambuja Cements include the financial performance of its step-down firm ACC Ltd, in which it owns around 51 per cent stake.