Amazon India, Govt sign pact to boost creative talent, showcase made-in-India content

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 08:25 PM IST

Content from National Film Development Corporation, Doordarshan, and International Film Festival of India will be showcased on the Amazon's subscription-based streaming platform Prime Video and ad-supported service miniTV

Indian President and Prime Minister speeches will be made available via Amazon Music and Alexa, as well as content related to key events of national importance and public interest campaigns, and daily news bulletins.

Amazon India announced on April 5 that it has signed a Letter of Engagement with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to promote creative talent in India, create capacity across film and TV institutes, and globally showcase Made in India creative content, as the company looks to expand its entertainment ambitions in the country.

As part of this initiative, content from National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), Doordarshan, and International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will be showcased on the company's subscription-based streaming platform Prime Video and ad-supported service miniTV to commemorate the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

Speeches of Indian President and Prime Minister will be made available via Amazon Music and Alexa, as well as content related to key events of national importance and public interest campaigns, and daily news bulletins, Amazon India said.

Amazon.in will also curate a special storefront feature to promote books and journals across genres reflecting India’s heritage from MIB’s Publication Division.