Amazon.com to freeze hiring in corporate workforce

Reuters
Nov 03, 2022 / 10:43 PM IST

"We anticipate keeping this pause in place for the next few months...," Beth Galetti, senior vice-president of People Experience and Technology at Amazon, said in a blog post.

Amazon.com Inc will freeze hiring in its corporate workforce as the e-commerce giant deals with an "unusual macro-economic environment", a company executive said on Thursday.

"We anticipate keeping this pause in place for the next few months, and will continue to monitor what we're seeing in the economy and the business to adjust as we think makes sense," Beth Galetti, senior vice-president of People Experience and Technology at Amazon, said in a blog post.

The company has already paused hiring in some of its businesses in recent weeks, but intends to hire a "meaningful" number of people next year, Galetti added.

Over the last month, many media outlets have reported about hiring freezes in parts of Amazon's cloud unit, AWS, as well as in its retail business.

