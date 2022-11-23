 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alexa, will you ever make money?

Nov 23, 2022 / 08:57 PM IST

When it comes to scale and popularity, the speaker’s digital assistant Alexa has been a tremendous success. But the snark at the start of Alexa’s life was partly right. Financially it’s been a flop.

When Amazon.com Inc. first introduced its Echo smart speaker in 2016, it was mocked in some parts of the tech press as a gimmick. Why would anyone want a speaker to tell them the day of the week, or ask how many teaspoons were in a tablespoon? It turns out lots of people do.

An estimated 65 million Echo units were sold globally last year, and sales are projected to continue increasing. When it comes to scale and popularity, the speaker’s digital assistant Alexa has been a tremendous success. But the snark at the start of Alexa’s life was partly right. Financially it’s been a flop. Amazon sells its device at cost and with more than 10,000 employees working on the project, it is bleeding cash.

Amazon’s devices and services unit, which oversees Alexa, had an annual operating loss of $5 billion in recent years, according to a report earlier this month in the Wall Street Journal. A more recent report from Business Insider, which spoke to more than a dozen former and current employees, paints a worsening picture: the division is on course to lose about $10 billion this year alone, according to an employee familiar with the team cited by Business Insider. It is also a prime focus for some of Amazon’s biggest-ever layoffs.

Amazon is experiencing a perennial dilemma: Great technology by itself doesn’t make money, business models do. Some of the world’s most popular tech platforms still struggle with that concept. WhatsApp, which Meta Platforms Inc. bought for more than $19 billion and is used by more than 2 billion people, still brings in little revenue. Twitter Inc., which has about 300 million active users, has struggled to maintain profitability and branch out from a business model other than advertising. Today’s mass, unprecedented layoffs are the painful price of that dilemma.

Amazon needs to experiment with a strategy better suited to hardware, such as emulating Apple Inc.’s iPhone. It should focus on improving the technology and services around Echo and Alexa so consumers are willing to spend much more than cost price for the device, and for an upgrade every two years or so, just as they do with their smartphones.

In its first TV commercial for the product, Amazon teased how it hoped its smart assistant would make money. A woman speaks to the device in her kitchen and asks it to “add wrapping paper to the shopping list.” You can imagine from there that the shopping list could turn into actual orders made through Alexa. That makes sense in theory. Amazon is the world’s biggest e-commerce platform, and its digital assistant could be another helpful interface for its customers to do their shopping. At the very least, they could use it to re-order regular items like toilet paper or cleaning materials.