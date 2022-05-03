Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Top offers, cashback on e-payment

Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious occasion for Hindus to purchase something for themselves or their families. It could be gold, jewellery, a smartphone, a television set, a car, that dream home or kitchen appliances. Recognising the significance of Akshaya Tritiya, a number of well-known firms have come up with special offers to cater to your needs during the festive season.

Electronics retail chain Vijay Sales, the largest public sector bank and credit card issuer State Bank of India, leading jewellery stores and brands, e-commerce company Amazon and digital payments company PhonePe are all offering discounts. Attractive offers include discounts, cashbacks and flexible payment options, among others.

Vijay Sales announces up to 60% discount on electronics

While Akshaya Tritiya is traditionally associated with jewellery sales, it is not just gold you can invest in. It’s also a good time to bring home new electronics. Vijay Sales, the electronics retailer, is offering a slew of deals on electronic devices, accessories and appliances, making it the ideal time to get a new air conditioner, refrigerator, washing machine, mobile phone, television set or other household items.

The retailer has launched a clutch of offers, deals and discounts at its stores and on its website, www.vijaysales.com. One can get up to 60 percent off on electronics during the Akshaya Tritiya sale. Air conditioners, air coolers and a wide selection of other electronic goods and gadgets are all on sale. Water purifiers, washing machines, LED television sets, computers, smartwatches, smartphones, Bluetooth headphones, wireless stereos and home entertainment systems are among the items on the list. Customers can also take advantage of offers online and take delivery at home. Several products are also available with no-cost equated monthly instalments (EMIs).

Many banks additionally give a minimum of 5 percent cashback or instant discount on purchases charged to their credit cards, with some offering EMI as well. There are exchange offers on some products too where you can trade in your old gadget or appliance for a discount on the new product. There is also the advantage of receiving a goods and services tax or GST invoice, which allows you to save up to 18 percent on business purchases.

Shop with SBI credit card and get great deals

India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has partnered with several jewellery brands so that you get a discount and rewards on using the card. Leading jewellers such as CaratLane, Kalyan Jewellers, Joyalukkas, CS Jewellers, Khimji Jewellers, Orra, and Senco to name a few, are offering exclusive discounts to SBI credit cardholders. According to the bank’s website, under the scheme the lender offers a discount on gold as well as diamond jewellery purchases on a minimum transaction amount with maximum cashbacks. There is also a discount on making charges, discount on total bill before tax, discount on cost of diamonds, discount on pearls, discount per gram on gold jewellery, among others. The offer is valid in select stores, websites and mobile apps. Visit the bank’s website, www.sbicard.com, for more information and the terms and conditions that apply.

Top Akshaya Tritiya offers by leading jewellery brands

Buying gold and jewellery on the festival day is thought to bring happiness, wealth and good fortune. To tap into this demand, most major jewellery companies are providing significant discounts. There is also a chance to avail some amazing discounts with online offers. Take a look at some of the discount offers that you can avail from some of the leading jewellery stores and brands:

Tanishq

Tanishq, one of the most reputed jewellers, offers up to 20 percent off on making charges of gold and diamond jewellery. The brand’s new collection Kalai offers a wide range of designs starting from Rs 1,448 and going up to Rs 5 lakh. You can also get discounts on gems assortments. They have a total of 1,570 products under this collection. Gold coins of 1gm are also available. A flat 5 percent off is offered on most of the products, some even carrying 10 percent and some others 25 percent discount. There is also up to Rs 200 off on plain gold jewellery. The offer is valid till May 4 in most regions.

CaratLane

Tanishq’s partnership brand offers customers a 20 percent discount on diamond prices across their design range. The CaratLane.com website also says there is a 5 percent instant discount for those using SBI credit cards. There is a gifting option as well, with delivery in 24 to 48 hours. The offer is valid till May 3. For terms and conditions, visit the website.

It has also introduced an option to buy 24 karat digital gold with 100% guaranteed and hassle-free buyback from their online stores and physical outlets including Mia and Tanishq. The website says digital gold can also be redeemed in exchange for jewellery.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has an exclusive online offer. For every Rs 25,000 of gold jewellery purchase, get 1 gold coin, and get 2 gold coins with every purchase of diamondand precious jewellery worth Rs 25,000. For more terms and conditions, visit the website.

Senco Gold & Diamonds

As part of its online offer, there is a flat 100 percent off on making charges of diamond jewellery, 25 percent on making charges of gold jewellery, 30 percent off on making charges of platinum jewellery and 20 percent off on making charges of silver items. You are also assured of 1 gram 22 karat gold coin on purchase of Rs 1.5 lakh and above. Offers are valid till May 8. There is also a 5 percent cashback on SBI credit cards with terms and conditions applied. The offer is valid on purchase from their website only. This offer is not valid on gold and silver coins and bars. At their physical stores, there is up to Rs 225 off per gram on gold jewellery and 50 percent off on making charges plus free gold.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri

There is up to 50 percent off on making charges of gold and diamond jewellery. One can get 100 percent value on exchange of old gold jewellery. Offer is valid till May 3.

Joyalukkas

There is a Rs 2,000 gift voucher on every purchase of diamond/uncut diamond and jewellery with precious stones worth Rs 50,000 and above, and a Rs 1,000 gift voucher on every purchase of gold jewellery worth Rs 50,000 and above. There is also a Rs 500 gift voucher on every purchase of silver jewellery worth Rs 10,000 and above. This offer is not applicable for gold coins and bars. The offer valid till May 3 is across all company showrooms and online. Under this programme, SBI credit cardholders can avail 5 percent cashback on purchase of products from any Joyalukkas showroom in India or www.joyalukkas.in, on a minimum transaction amount of Rs 25,000. For more details, visit the Joyalukkas website.

Candere by Kalyan Jewellers

You can save money on making charges as there are zero making charges on diamond jewellery. Also, get an additional 5 percent discount on credit and debit cards of leading banks on purchase of diamond and gold jewellery. There is a maximum discount of Rs 5,000. The offer is valid till May 5. As part of its gold rewards programme, there is a chance to earn 1 to 7 percent in gold points on eligible items. These points can be redeemed for cash and other rewards.

PC Chandra Jewellers

Kolkata’s leading jeweller as part of its online exclusive offer is assuring silver or gold coins to customers on every purchase of 22k and 14k gold jewellery. The jeweller is offering up to 30 percent off on making charges of diamond and silver jewellery, 10 percent off on the value of diamond and precious stones, and 15 percent discount on making charges of gold jewellery. The scheme is valid till May 12.

Online offers on silver jewellery from Amazon

To cash in on Akshaya Tritiya, e-tailer Amazon is providing up to a 55 percent discount on silver jewellery and coins by Giva. The e-commerce company is also offering discounts on bracelets, earrings, necklaces, pendants and studs. There is also free delivery on the first order in several categories, regardless of the total bill amount, as well as a slew of other benefits.

On Zeneme’s collection of fashionable American diamond jewellery, there are even more heavily discounted offers available on Amazon. Bhima Jewellers is offering discounts on 22 karat gold and 24 karat gold bars on the online sales platform. There is also a discount on their gold jewellery items. Mia by Tanishq is offering up to 20 percent off on their range of gold and silver jewellery on Amazon.

For more details on cashbacks for Prime members using credit cards, cashback for others, and GST invoices on some products on business purchases, visit the Amazon website.

PhonePe offers cashback on gold, silver purchases

Digital payments startup PhonePe announced deals on the purchase of gold and silver via the app. Users can buy the purest 24K gold through the app and store it in bank-grade insured lockers with no storage or transaction fees, or have it delivered in the form of gold coins or bars from a variety of design options.

During the promotion available till May 3, customers can get up to Rs 2,500 cashback on 24 karat gold and gold coin purchases. Customers who purchase silver coins or bars will get up to Rs 250 in rebates.