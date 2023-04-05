 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Akasa Air to offer airport lounge services at select airports

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 05:00 PM IST

The airline has partnered with DreamFolks Services, an airport lounges access aggregator, to offer their customers access to lounges for a fee when booking their ticket. Flyers can get lounge access up to 12 hours before departure, the airline said in its press release.

The company has 19 Boeing 737MAX8 in its fleet, as of March 25, according to an aircraft fleet tracking website.

Akasa Air has partnered with DreamFolks Services, an airport lounges access aggregator, to introduce departure lounge access for its customers across select airports in India.

As part of the partnership, customers of Akasa Air will have access to DreamFolks lounges for a fee when booking their ticket. Flyers can get lounge access up to 12 hours before departure, the airline said in its press release.

DreamFolks operates in 54 lounges across India, and with this new partnership with Akasa Air, flyers can access the lounges in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Guwahati, Agartala, Lucknow, Varanasi, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, and Bhubaneshwar.

The airline is working with DreamFolks to make the service available later for purchase across more destinations.

