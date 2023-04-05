Akasa Air to offer airport lounge services at select airports

Akasa Air has partnered with DreamFolks Services, an airport lounges access aggregator, to introduce departure lounge access for its customers across select airports in India.
As part of the partnership, customers of Akasa Air will have access to DreamFolks lounges for a fee when booking their ticket. Flyers can get lounge access up to 12 hours before departure, the airline said in its press release.
DreamFolks operates in 54 lounges across India, and with this new partnership with Akasa Air, flyers can access the lounges in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Guwahati, Agartala, Lucknow, Varanasi, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, and Bhubaneshwar.
The airline is working with DreamFolks to make the service available later for purchase across more destinations.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions
“We are continuously augmenting ways to offer high quality, comfortable, and convenient travel experience. The introduction of lounge access service is yet another step in this direction,” Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, Akasa Air, said.
Akasa Air, which describes itself as the country's newest and most dependable airline, started operations on August 7, 2022, and now operates nearly 700 weekly flights connecting 17 cities, namely Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Bagdogra, Kolkata and Varanasi.
In February, Akasa Air flew 3.61 lakh passengers, and its domestic market share stood at 3 per cent, while On-Time Performance (OTP) was 87 per cent, as per the latest official data.
Earlier this week, Standard Chartered said it has closed an operating lease of five new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft with Akasa Air.
As part of the deal -- structured, financed and arranged exclusively by Standard Chartered Aviation Finance -- the first four aircraft were delivered to the airline between December 2022 and March this year.
The fifth and final aircraft is scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2023.
The bank also provides Akasa Air with corporate banking solutions and services.
The company has 19 Boeing 737MAX8 in its fleet, as of March 25, according to an aircraft fleet tracking website.
Akasa Air in November 2021 signed a deal with US aircraft maker Boeing Co to purchase 72 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft.