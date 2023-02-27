 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India's order for 470 planes has a list price of $70 billion: Campbell Wilson

Feb 27, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST

Air India, or “Maharaja”, landed back in the hands of its founders, the Tata group, in January last year.

Air India's recent firm order for 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing Co will be at a list price of $70 billion, the airline's chief executive officer Campbell Wilson said on February 27.

Addressing the media virtually, Wilson said that Air India would fund its aircraft expansion through a combination of various sources and said that at the moment there is no timeline under which the company will have to exercise its option to buy more planes.

Air India has the option to purchase another 370 planes from the likes of Airbus and Boeing, as part of its firm order for 470 planes.

Wilson added that Air India has "enormous" potential and efforts are being done to make the group a significant international player.