Air India urination incident: DGCA rejects plea to revoke suspension of pilot's license

PTI
Mar 01, 2023 / 10:14 PM IST

The licence of the pilot was suspended for three months by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on January 20.

Aviation regulator DGCA has rejected the plea to revoke the suspension of the licence of an Air India pilot in connection with the urination incident onboard New York-Delhi flight in November last year, according to a source.

A joint forum of six unions had also appealed to the regulator to revoke the suspension of the pilot's licence.

On Wednesday, the source said the appeal of the pilot to revoke the licence suspension has been rejected.