Air India to slash flights to Oman, UAE and Qatar amid shortage of planes, crew

Yaruqhullah Khan
Apr 14, 2023 / 03:45 PM IST

Following one round of VRS by Air India, the airline has been facing a crew crunch, especially pilots for Boeing 777 aircraft, and plane shortages for the last six months

Air India will reduce the frequency of flights to Oman, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar as a temporary measure to mitigate the problem of crew and plane shortage the airline faces.

Air India has cancelled one weekly flight on both sides between Delhi and Muscat, Delhi and Dubai, and Delhi and Abu Dhabi from the last week of April to the end of May, multiple sources said.

"Air India and Air India Express are aligning their networks causing several Air India flights to be cancelled," an Air India official said.

According to circulars issued by Air India to travel agents, the airline will not be operating its weekly Delhi-Muscat flight on Saturdays from April 29 to May 27 and its weekly Delhi-Doha flights on Sundays from April 30 to May 28.