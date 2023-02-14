Air India to buy 220 aircraft from Boeing after historic Airbus deal

After the historic Airbus order, Air India on February 14 said it has also inked an agreement with American aerospace major Boeing for the supply of 220 aircraft.

As per the deal, the Tata group-controlled airline will purchase 190 narrow-body 737 MAX jets and 30 widebodies -- 20 of the Boeing 787, and 10 Boeing 777Xs, a statement noted.

The White House, in a separate release, also confirmed the signing of the Air India-Boeing pact. "This announcement reflects the strength of the U.S.-India economic partnership," it quoted US President Joe Biden as saying.

The Boeing deal announcement came hours after Air India, in a press conference, said it has signed an agreement with the UK-headquartered Airbus and Rolls-Royce for the supply of 250 Airbus aircraft. The airline will acquire 210 single-aisle A320neos and 40 widebody A350s, with the latter to be powered by Rolls-Royce engines.

Moneycontrol News