Air India-Vistara Merger | Smaller rivals to come under pressure: Aviation expert

The merger of Vistara and Air India will lead to a duopoly in Indian skies, which will be dominated by the combined entity and market leader Indigo.

“There will be significant pressure on SpiceJet, Go First and Akasa,” said Devesh Agarwal of Bangaloreaviation.com told CNBC TV18. “I don’t see one of them surviving beyond 2024.”

Agarwal also raised the issue of reconciling the tie-ups that Air India and Vistara have with other carriers.

“Air India is a full-fledged member of the Star Alliance, which includes Singapore Airlines, Lufthansa and Air China. Vistara has signed with oneworld carriers Japan Airlines and British Airways. Air India, as a member of Star Alliance, will not be allowed to have a partnership with a non-Star Alliance carrier,” he added.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Tata Sons agreed to merge Air India and Vistara. SIA will invest Rs 2,058.5 crore ($250 million) in Air India as part of the transaction, according to a media release on November 29.

The merger is expected to bolster SIA’s presence in India, strengthen its multi-hub strategy, and allow it to continue participating directly in a large and fast-growing aviation market.

Agarwal said integrating the two airlines will require some adjustments in work culture. Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Sons and SIA and is a relatively new carrier, having started operations in 2015.

“Eighteen years after Indian Airlines and Air India merged, there is still, within the organisation, the mindset that ‘Oh, I am Indian Airlines person’… ‘I am an Air India person,’ and now you’re going to add Vistara to the mix,” he said.

He said Vistara has a relatively younger team and have a different method of thinking.

VR Mehta, former Directors, Tata Motors, speaking from the Tata Group’s perspective, explained how the synergies and the combination of activities will help to rationalise the workforce and make operations more cost-effective.

“The concerns that (the merger) will require a lot of investments, those are very true, but the point is the Tatas have the resources and that is why they can make a success of it. If it was a smaller player, it would have been difficult for them,” he said.

Mehta acknowledged that merging the staff is always a thorny issue, but said the Tatas have been known to have great skills in human relations and there are examples of previous acquisitions and mergers where such problems were resolved to the satisfaction of all the stakeholders.

The three Tata group airlines — Air India, Vistara and AirAsia India — had an aggregate market share of 25.9 percent, according to the market summary for October shared by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. IndiGo had a market share of 56.7 percent.

