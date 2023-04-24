 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India makes $200 million initial investment for digital systems modernisation; to use ChatGPT-driven chatbot

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST

The airline, which has embarked on the Vihaan.AI transformation programme, said significant progress has been made in its efforts to modernise its digital systems landscape, with multiple initiatives already completed and many more in progress.

Air India on Monday said it will be using ChatGPT-driven chatbot and various other initiatives as part of modernising the airline's digital systems for which it has made an initial investment of USD 200 million.

The airline, which has embarked on the Vihaan.AI transformation programme, said significant progress has been made in its efforts to modernise its digital systems landscape, with multiple initiatives already completed and many more in progress.

It has already invested around USD 200 million in new digital systems, digital engineering services, and in creating an industry-leading digital workforce.

The carrier expects to sustain this pace of investment over the next five years as the transformation journey shifts from catching up with world-class airlines to taking a leadership position by deploying the most cutting-edge technologies ranging from traditional digital technologies to modern generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), according to a release.